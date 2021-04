German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with German Green Party's Co-Chairwoman Annalena Baerbock (R) during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 16 January 2020 (reissued 19 April 2021). EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Co-leaders of Germany's Green party Annalena Baerbock (R) and Robert Habeck (L) attend a press conference after elections in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2021 (reissued 19 April 2021). EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL

The logo of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Germany’s conservative bloc on Tuesday chose centrist candidate Armin Laschet to run in the September general election after his opponent, Markus Soeder, withdrew from the leadership race.

Laschet had already got the backing of his own party, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, but had to see off competition from Soeder, leader of the CDU’s Bavarian sister outfit, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, where he is also head of the regional government.EFE

