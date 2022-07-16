Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (L) shakes hand with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Raja Kumar (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong (R) talks with Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (L) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (L) talks with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Raja Kumar (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

The last day of the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors began Saturday in Bali, Indonesia, amid doubts about reaching a final consensus on the joint statement regarding the economic challenges due to the war in Ukraine.

The meeting sessions, which began Friday, take place in a hybrid format - face-to-face and virtual assistance -, focusing on issues such as the rise in food and energy prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, mechanisms against future pandemics and climate change.

"I certainly hope that our discussion on this second day continues to uphold the high spirit of collaboration," Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo remarked at the start of the day's discussions.

However, on Friday sharp differences were visible as the G20 lay divided into two groups over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the United States and its allies on side and Russia and China and theirs partners on the other. EFE