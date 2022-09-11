A picture taken during a visit organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen guard on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The last operating reactor at Zaporizhzhia was switched off early on Sunday as Ukraine's Russian-occupied nuclear plant prepares to enter a “cold shutdown” mode for security reasons.

Olga Kosharna, a Ukrainian nuclear energy expert, told Efe that the staff at the facility shut down the reactor after electricity was restored.

The decision to stop the reactor and put Europe’s biggest nuclear plant into “cold shutdown” mode was made after Zaporizhzhia operated on a critically low capacity for three days due to the damage it sustained amid military strikes, according to the government-run nuclear operator Energoatom.

(...)