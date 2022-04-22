IMAGE: Use of the following resources is subject to the Copernicus programme. This Licence is free of charge, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty free and perpetual, but all users of Copernicus Products must provide clear and visible attribution to the Copernicus programme as stated in the Licence.

People bathe and wash clothes near the heavily polluted Mahim Beach in Mumbai, India, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Activists hold signs and shout slogans as they march on the main road in the city during a climate change strike in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The last seven years have been the warmest on record as global temperatures have risen significantly since the pre-industrial era, said a new report released Friday, coinciding with Earth Day.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service released its annual European State of the Climate report warning of climate change threats and new weather extremes.

It is the fifth edition of the annual report, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission.

Although the European State of the Climate 2021 report focuses on Europe and the Arctic, its global data indicates that the sea level continued to rise last year.

Since 1993, the level has increased by about nine centimeters.

(...)