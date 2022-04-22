The last seven years have been the warmest on record as global temperatures have risen significantly since the pre-industrial era, said a new report released Friday, coinciding with Earth Day.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service released its annual European State of the Climate report warning of climate change threats and new weather extremes.
It is the fifth edition of the annual report, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission.
Although the European State of the Climate 2021 report focuses on Europe and the Arctic, its global data indicates that the sea level continued to rise last year.
Since 1993, the level has increased by about nine centimeters.
