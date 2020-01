After ruling Oman for nearly five decades, during which the country stood out for its neutrality and conciliatory character, Qaboos bin Said al-Said, the last sultan of the Middle East, died on Friday at the age of 79 with no known successor.

The official Omani agency ONA announced the news early Saturday in a short message without providing details of the causes of the demise of the sultan, who earlier last month had traveled to Belgium for a medical check-up. EFE-EPA