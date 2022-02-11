President of Spain's EFE new agency Gabriela Cañas during her address via videoconference to the European Alliance of News Agencies in Madrid, Spain on February 11, 2022.. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Latin America is a “treasure” for Spain’s EFE news agency, which is looking to maintain its position and boost its capacity to grow in the region, the organization’s president Gabriela Cañas said Friday.

The agency is also looking to reach new deals with companies in the region with a remit in environmental causes and health, Cañas added during a meeting of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) as part of a monthly conference.

This new initiative, called EANA Xchange, was opened last month by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Cañas was the first of the EANA member agencies’ presidents to address the platform.

