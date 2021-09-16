Real Madrid started their 2021-2022 Champions League campaign Wednesday with a 1-0 victory in Milan over Inter while cross-town rivals Atletico were held 0-0 by Porto in the Spanish capital.
Rodrygo's goal in the 89th minute at the San Siro put the Blancos level on points with Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol, who are top of Group D on goal difference after surprising Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Colchoneros, meanwhile, trail Liverpool by 2 points in Group D - seen as the toughest foursome - after a frustrating night at the Wanda Metropolitano.
