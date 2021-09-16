Porto's Ivan Marcano (L) heads the ball as Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez draws near during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 15 September 2021. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid´s Antoine Griezmann (L) in action against Chandel Mbemba (R) of Porto during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 15 September 2021. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois prepares to deal with a shot by Inter's Lautaro Martinez (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group D match in Milan, Italy, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Inter during the UEFA Champions League Group D match in Milan, Italy, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Real Madrid started their 2021-2022 Champions League campaign Wednesday with a 1-0 victory in Milan over Inter while cross-town rivals Atletico were held 0-0 by Porto in the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo's goal in the 89th minute at the San Siro put the Blancos level on points with Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol, who are top of Group D on goal difference after surprising Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Colchoneros, meanwhile, trail Liverpool by 2 points in Group D - seen as the toughest foursome - after a frustrating night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

(...)