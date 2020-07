Workers set up a memorial altar for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A supporter stands while workers set up a mortuary for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in front of the Seoul City hall in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Mount Bukak in northern Seoul, police said on 10 July, after he was reported missing by his family. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Koh Han-seok (C), chief of staff for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, disloses a note left by Park, in front of Seoul National University Hospital, where Park's mortuary was set up, in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the Seoul City Government shows acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup (2-R) speaking during an emergency meeting on a funeral for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at the city hall in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SEOUL CITY GOVERNMENT HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seoul City Hall shows mourners paying tribute at a memorial altar for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SEOUL CITY HALL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seoul City Hall shows a portrait of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at an altar of the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SEOUL CITY HALL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seoul City Hall shows a suicide note reportedly left by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at his residence in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SEOUL CITY HALL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Late Seoul mayor 'left note of apology' to his family

Seoul's Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead on a mountainside in the capital on Friday, left a note of apology to his family, officials said.

Authorities found Park’s body in the hills of Mount Bukak near his official residence past midnight, after he went missing Thursday evening. EFE-EPA

asb-mra/ch/tw