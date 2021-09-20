A view of the lava flow overnight on La Palma, Spain, 20 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma has led to “devastating” scenes as a six-meter high lava flow devoured houses, infrastructure and farmland in its path to the ocean forcing the evacuation of some 5,000 people.

There have been no human casualties, a regional official said Monday.

The eruption occurred at 3.12pm local time on Sunday in the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge area in the south of the island.

Specialists had prepared for the event having monitored thousands of tremors in the region in recent weeks.

(...)