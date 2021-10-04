A view of the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands, 4 October 2021, Spain.EFE/Carlos de Saá

Some 400 hectares have been affected by the lava being spewed from a volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands, according to the latest Homeland Security (DSN) update published Monday.

The lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja, which began erupting on 19 September, has also created a delta into the Atlantic ocean that spans ??almost 29.7 hectares, the DSN added.

The collapse of part of the main cone structure on Sunday night seems to have merged the two vents which has triggered an increase in the lava flow. The river of lava flowing westwards is up to a kilometer wide. EFE