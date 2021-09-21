Lava rises up from the new volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Lava rises up from the new volcano in Tacanade, La Palma, Canary islands, Spain, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

The lava flow from the volcano that erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma has destroyed 166 houses and scorched 225 acres (103 hectares) of land as it inches its way toward the ocean, the EU’s Copernicus Earth Monitoring Service said Tuesday.

Technicians from the archipelago's volcanic risk prevention plan (Pelvoca) initially estimated that the molten rock had destroyed 100 houses, but they were not able to offer a specific calculation since houses in the path of the flow are scattered over a sparsely populated area.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted Sunday for the first time in 50 years and forced around 5,500 people to evacuate their homes so far.

A new vent opened late Monday following an earthquake that had a magnitude of 4.1, the strongest since scientists began monitoring the tens of thousands of tremors in the region ahead of the eruption.

(...)