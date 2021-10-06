A general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption seen from Los Ariadne Valley in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DE SAA

A general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption seen from Los Llanos de Ariadne in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, late 05 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

Two women look at the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption from the distance in Los Llanos de Ariadne in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, late 05 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

The river of lava seeping from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now over 1.2 kilometers at its widest, the Department of National Security said Wednesday.

Over 420 hectares of land, spanning 36.24 kilometers, have been affected by the red-hot streams of magma oozing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the latest DSN report said.

Lava flows are heading westwards into the Atlantic ocean and have forged a delta that straddles 36 hectares.

Despite air quality improving in recent days, shifting wind patterns could push the ash and sulfur clouds north which could affect the airport.

