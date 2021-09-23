Workers collect cold lava for analysis next to the Cumbre Vieja volcano at the village of El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Involcan

The lava expelling from the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma has exceeded 1,000 degrees celsius and swallowed up hundred of houses in its way to toward the ocean.

Thirty houses and other buildings were devoured by the lava spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge in the south of the island in the past hours, bringing the total tally of damaged buildings to 350 since the volcano erupted four days ago, the EU’s Copernicus Earth Monitoring Service said Thursday.EFE

pss /smq/mp