A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss (L) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 10 February 2022. The British Foreign Secretary is on a working visit to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that discussions with the United Kingdom had “fallen on deaf ears” amid an escalation of tensions on Ukraine's border.

Lavrov made the comments at a press briefing with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in Moscow on the same day joint Russian-Belarussian military drills commenced in what NATO has described as Russia’s largest deployment of troops in Belarus since the Cold War.

“Unfortunately our attempts to explain ourselves have fallen on deaf ears,” Lavrov told reporters.

“Either our counterparts are not aware of the facts or are deliberately ignoring them.”

The UK’s foreign secretary urged Russia to abandon its “Cold War rhetoric.”

"There is an alternative route, a diplomatic route that avoids conflict and bloodshed."

