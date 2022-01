Ukrainian serviceman checks the situation at the positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Ukrainian serviceman attends a positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Lavrov warns Russia will not allow West to ‘brush demands under the carpet’

Russia said Wednesday it would not allow Western allies to ‘downplay’ the Kremlin’s demands as tensions continue to escalate on the country’s border with Ukraine.

"There is a distinct trend towards downplaying our proposals and brushing them under the carpet in endless discussions," foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at an appearance in the State Duma.

"We will not let this happen. We will not let them emasculate our initiative," he added.

(...)