Nur-sultan (Kazakhstan), 08/04/2021.- A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi (R) welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) during their meeting in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan, 08 April 2021. (Kazajstán, Rusia) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday warned that Moscow will respond to any unfriendly action by the United States.

Lavrov’s remarks follow press reports that Washington is considering expelling Russian diplomats and imposing new sanctions.

"We will respond to any unfriendly steps, it goes without saying," Lavrov told a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

US President Joe Biden, soon after arriving at the White House, ordered an investigation into possible hostile Russian actions, including cyber-attacks, meddling in the US elections, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the payment of bounties for the murder of US servicemen in Afghanistan.