Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday warned that Moscow will respond to any unfriendly action by the United States.
Lavrov’s remarks follow press reports that Washington is considering expelling Russian diplomats and imposing new sanctions.
"We will respond to any unfriendly steps, it goes without saying," Lavrov told a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.
US President Joe Biden, soon after arriving at the White House, ordered an investigation into possible hostile Russian actions, including cyber-attacks, meddling in the US elections, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the payment of bounties for the murder of US servicemen in Afghanistan.