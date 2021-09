A group of young Salvadorans protest against the implementation of bitcoin as an exchange currency and denounced political persecution against critics of the Government in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man extends a banner during a protest against a law to the Bitcoin implementation in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man holds a placard witch reads 'No to Bitcoin' during a protest against a law to the Bitcoin implementation in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man wears a face mask with a barred Bitcoin symbol during a protest against a law on Bitcoin implementation in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador Tuesday became the world's first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the American dollar after a law approved by the country's parliament in June came into force.

Economic agents will have to accept Bitcoin as payment and all prices of products and services must be expressed in dollars and Bitcoins, according to the legislation introduced by the ruling party in the Legislative Assembly. EFE

