A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (both in center), during Navalny's detention by officers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (2-R), during his detention by officers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (front 2-L) and his wife Yulia (front- L), during Navalny's detention by officers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A still image taken from a handout video footage posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C), during his detention by officers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture posted by Kira Yarmysh, press-secretary of Alexei Navalny, on Twitter shows Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (L) and his wife Yulia (R) before passing the border control at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's lawyer alleged on Monday that the police were not allowing him access to his client who was detained in Moscow after he flew home from Germany.

The arrest of the prominent Kremlin critic soon after landing in the Russian capital for the first time since he was poisoned last summer has sparked outrage from the west. EFE-EPA