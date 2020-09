The man who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda about the African nation’s 1994 genocide is at “immediate risk” of torture after his arrest on terrorism charges, his lawyers warned.

Paul Rusesabagina, who helped save hundreds of Tutsis while he was manager of the Hotel Des Milles Collines in Kigali, was arrested in Dubai at the end of August and taken to the Rwandan capital.EFE-EPA

cn/rb/jt