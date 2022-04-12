Carvin (France), 11/04/2022.- Incumbent French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (C) takes a selfie during a campaign visit in Carvin, Northern France, 11 April 2022 (issued 12 April 2022). According to initial exit polls by IPSOS French President Emmanuel Macron received 28,1 percent of votes and will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Le Pen in the second round on 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Vernon (France), 12/04/2022.- French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen holds a press conference in Vernon, Normandy, France, 12 April 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections on 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Vernon (France), 12/04/2022.- French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen leaves by car after attending a press conference in Vernon, Normandy, France, 12 April 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections on 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marine Le Pen on Tuesday promised to offer a “democratic alternative” to French voters as she and incumbent Emmanuel Macron stepped up campaigning ahead of the second round of France’s presidential election on April 24.

At a press conference in Vernon in northern France, the leader of the far-right National Rally pledged to start a “referendary revolution”, calling for a so-called ‘citizen’s initiative referendum’ (RIC, in French), a model of direct democracy – similar to the ones in place in neighboring Italy and Switzerland – in which citizens would be asked to vote by referendum on a range of issues concerning the proposition or repeal of laws, the revocation of politicians' mandates, and amendments to the constitution.

She also pledged to shift France’s electoral system to one of proportional representation and introduce a single, non-renewable seven-year presidential term, while also appearing to soften her anti-EU stance.

Declaring France’s election system “obsolete”, Le Pen promised that the RIC and other proposals would “revive” the country’s institutions.

(...)