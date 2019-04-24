Occupy Central activist and Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan (C) speaks to the media before her sentencing, outside West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Occupy Central activist Chan Kin-man (C) speaks to the media before his sentencing, outside West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Occupy Central activists Raphael Wong (L), Tommy Cheung Sau-yin, (2-R), former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Wing-tat (3-L), Chan Kin-man (4-L), Benny Tai (4-R), Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (3R), Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan (2-R) and lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun (R) chant slogans before their sentencing, outside West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Nine activists who led the so-called "Umbrella Revolution" pro-democracy protests in 2014 in Hong Kong were sentenced to jail on Wednesday after they were found guilty on charges of public nuisance earlier this month.

The judge sentenced Benny Tai and Chan Kin-man to 16 months in prison, while Chu Yiu-ming was handed a 16-month suspended sentence; Raphael Wong and Shiu Ka-chun were jailed for eight months, and Eason Chung and Lee Wing-tat were given eight-month suspended jail terms.

The court of West Kowloon also sentence Tommy Cheung to 200 hours of community service and postponed Tanya Chan's sentencing until Jun. 10 after her defense lawyers said she needed emergency brain surgery.

msc/jco/ks