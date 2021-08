Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), President of the European Council, Charles Michel (L), and European Commision President, Ursula von der Leyen (R), hold a joint press conference during their visit to the reception center for European citizens and Afghan collaborators evacuated from Kabul, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, 21 August 2021. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), President of the European Council, Charles Michel (L), and European Commision President, Ursula von der Leyen (R), hold a joint press conference during their visit to the reception center for European citizens and Afghan collaborators evacuated from Kabul, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, 21 August 2021. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on Saturday visited a reception center at a Spanish air base outside Madrid for Afghans being evacuated from Kabul.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel joined Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez to the temporary center in Torrejón de Ardoz which can house up to 1,000 people. EFE