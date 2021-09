Representative of Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office Maria Kolesnikova attends a press conference of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk, Belarus, 24 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak were handed respective 11-year and 10-year prison sentences Monday.

Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian Coordination Council for a peaceful transfer of power, were found guilty of creating an extremist group, plotting to seize power and threatening national security, according to the Minsk-based Viasna Human Rights Center.EFE

cae/smq/jt