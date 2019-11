Protesters shout slogans during a protest at the entrance of the MTC Touch building, one of the two mobile operators in Lebanon, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A Lebanese riot policeman stands guard during a protest at the entrance of the MTC Touch building, one of the two mobile operators in Lebanon, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A dog is seen as Lebanese riot policemen stand guards during a protest at the entrance of the MTC Touch building, one of the two mobile operators in Lebanon, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese army on Tuesday reopened roads across the country that were blocked by anti-government protesters.

A military official told Efe that forces are unblocking roads in Beirut and other parts of the country after they were closed again on Monday by demonstrators who have been protesting for the past 20 days against political and economic reforms.