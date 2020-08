A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of destroyed port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

The Suid couple inspect the objects they are going to move to other place in prior to reconstruct their house in the Karnatina neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

Workers remove the rubble from a house that was destroyed by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

Residents of the Karantina neighborhood rebuids their houses hit by the explosion, in Beirut, 12 Augusut 2020, EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

Beirut (Lebanon), 10/08/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Government photography Dalati and Nohra, shows Lebanon's President Michel Aoun (L) receiving resignation documents from Prime Minister Hassan Diab in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020 (issued on 11 August 2020). Lebanese government resigned amid continuing protests over the Beirut port explosion. Beirut governor said at least 200 people were killed in the explosion on 04 August and dozens are still missing. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/DALATI AND NOHRA/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday admitted he knew on 20 July that a “large amount” of ammonium nitrate was being stored at Beirut's port, a couple of weeks before the explosion.

“President Aoun was informed on 20 July through a state security report about the presence of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in one of the wards of the port of Beirut,” the presidency posted on Twitter.