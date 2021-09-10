A new government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati has been confirmed in Lebanon after over a year of uncertainty as a political deadlock blocked any progress in the midst of a deep financial crisis.
“The government will focus on the interests of Lebanon and we are willing to cooperate with anyone, except Israel, for the interests of the nation,” said Mikati at the Presidential Palace, shortly after signing a decree with President of the Republic Michel Aoun, to formalise the new administration. EFE
ge-amo-njd/lv/ks