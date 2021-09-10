A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Govrnemnet photography provider Dalati and Nohra shows Lebanon's Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati (R) meeting with President Michel Aoun (C) Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L) at the Presidential Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2021. EFE/EPA/DALATI AND NOHRA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Lebanese Govrnemnet photography provider Dalati and Nohra, shows Lebanon's Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati (R) signing the new Lebanese government decree after his meeting with President Michel Aoun (not seen in the picture) at the Presidential Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2021. EFE/EPA/DALATI AND NOHRA HANDOUT

A new government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati has been confirmed in Lebanon after over a year of uncertainty as a political deadlock blocked any progress in the midst of a deep financial crisis.

“The government will focus on the interests of Lebanon and we are willing to cooperate with anyone, except Israel, for the interests of the nation,” said Mikati at the Presidential Palace, shortly after signing a decree with President of the Republic Michel Aoun, to formalise the new administration. EFE

ge-amo-njd/lv/ks