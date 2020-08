A Lebanese national flag with a black band on it as a sign of mourning on top of a building, one day after protests and clashes rocked Beirut, in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

An anti-government protester carries a Lebanese flag as he protects himself behind an iron barrel during a protest outside of the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese security forecs keep watch, following the aftermath of 08 August 2020 protests in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese riot police try to put out a fire nearby during clashes with anti government protesters at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI DAR AL MUSSAWIR

An injured Lebanese anti-government protesters face off with riot police at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI DAR AL MUSSAWIR

Lebanese Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad seen before attending a three-day legislative session during a coronavirus lockdown at the Unesco Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 April 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese people clean up near the Gray Hotel, one day after protests and clashes rocked Beirut, in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese information minister Manal Abdel-Samad stepped down on Sunday after violent protests in the wake of the fatal Beirut explosion.

“I apologize to the Lebanese people whose aspiration we were not able to satisfy,” the minister said in a statement according to the Ministry of Information.