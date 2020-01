Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori speaks to the media at the justice ministry in Tokyo, Japan, early 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

A pedestrian silhouetted as he walks past a large screen showing a news program featuring former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn 08 January 2020 press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pedestrians are silhouetted as they walk past a large screen showing a news program featuring former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in 08 January 2020 press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Lebanese prosecutors have issued a travel ban for the fugitive ex-boss of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn who was questioned on Thursday in line with a red notice issued by Interpol.

Lebanese news agency ANN said the prosecutor general, Ghassan Oueidat, banned Ghosn from traveling outside the country as requested by the Interpol notice while he awaits extradition, or a similar procedure, seeing as Japan doesn't have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.