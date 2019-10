Protesters carry Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans as the Lebanese army soldiers try to open the highway during a protest in Jal El Dib area north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Protesters clash with the Lebanese army soldiers as they try to open the highway during a protest in Jal El Dib area north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A protester carries a Lebanese flag as the Lebanese army soldiers try to open the highway during a protest in Jal El Dib area north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The explosive situation in Lebanon continues unabated, despite government efforts to quell protests with a package of emergency economic reforms.

"For the first time all the religious communities are joining hands not only in Beirut but across the country calling for real reforms and for a change in the political authorities," Hyam Mallat, a professor of international law at the Saint Joseph University in Beirut, told Efe. EFE-EPA