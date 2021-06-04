Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) in action against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (R) during the fourth quarter of the NBA playoffs basketball game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

LeBron James announced late Thursday that he would skip the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, fresh after the reigning champions LA Lakers were dumped out of the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

With a wry smile, James told reporters after the game that instead of representing the United States at the Summer Olympics, he would play for the TunesSquad, the animated basketball team that is to be revamped this year in Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring James.

“I think I’m going to play for the Tunes squad this summer instead of the Olympics, I think that’s what I’m going to focus on,” he told the press. “Didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I’m gearing my attention to the Goon Squad,” he added, referring to the upcoming movie’s antagonists.