Supporters of leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate their victory in the elections for the Presidency of Mexico, in the city of Oaxaca, Mexico, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO ARTURO MARTINEZ

The leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Movimiento Regeneracion Nacional (Morena), greets supporters at the Hilton Hotel, located in the historic center of Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) from Movimiento Regeneracion Nacional (Morena), arrives at a hotel to deliver statements accompanied by his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller (L), in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Movimiento Regeneracion Nacional (Morena), celebrates his victory with supporters at the Hilton Hotel, located in the historic center of Mexico City, Mexico, 01 July 2018, (issued 02 July 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX CRIZ

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement on Sunday won the presidential elections in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador called it a historic day after the National Electoral Institute (INE) attributed him at least 53 percent of the votes in a quick count of a sample of 7,700 ballots.

"I express my respect to those who voted for other candidates and parties, and also for the three presidential candidates representing the different organizations that have recognized our triumph and victory today," said Lopez Obrador in a message.

"I call all Mexicans for reconciliation and to put best interests above personal interests, however legitimate," said Lopez Obrador, who is set to assume office on Dec. 1.

The silver-haired 64-year-old left-wing nationalist promised profound changes in the country during his mandate and assured he would work to establish an "authentic democracy."

He vowed to crackdown on corruption through fiscal and financial discipline, and promised intellectual and business freedom.

According to exit polls Lopez Obrador would secure between 53 and 53.8 percent of the votes, INE president, Lorenzo Cordova, had announced in a message.

His nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party, was placed second with 22 percent of the vote, followed by Jose Antonio Meade, of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) with around 16 percent of the vote, and the independent Jaime Rodriguez, the Bronco, with 5.5 percent.

The opposition had admitted defeat after the exit polls had indicated a landslide victory for Lopez Obrador shortly after voting ended.