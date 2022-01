A view of a model of the legendary Orient-Express which is on display in Brussels, Belgium, January, 15, 2022. EFE/ Leopoldo Rodríguez

A view of one of the carriages of the legendary Orient-Express which is on display in Brussels, Belgium, January, 15, 2022. EFE/ Leopoldo Rodríguez

Legendary Orient Express goes on display in Brussels

The Orient Express, the lavish European train that inspired the British crime author Agatha Christie, is now on display in Brussels.

The exhibit, held at the Belgian national railway's Train World museum until April 17, features two authentic carriages from the interwar period that visitors can board.