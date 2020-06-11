Less than 1 percent of the over 1.3 billion citizens of India have been exposed to the new coronavirus according to a study released on Thursday by the country's health authorities, which denied that there was community transmission of the disease despite the case curve not getting flattened.
"India is such a large country and the prevalence is so low, (...) less than 1 % in small districts. In the urban areas it might be little over 1% and in the containment areas it is slightly higher," Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - the apex body handling the government's Covid-19 response - said in a press conference. EFE-EPA
alro/ia