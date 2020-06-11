An Indian man wearing protective gear checks temperature and provides sanitizer to people entering a lane in a market as a precautionary measure against coronavirus in New Delhi, India Jun. 10, 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A health worker checks the body temperature of migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh state before sending them to their native places as they are stranded in an open ground, in Jammu, India, Jun. 11, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Less than 1 percent of the over 1.3 billion citizens of India have been exposed to the new coronavirus according to a study released on Thursday by the country's health authorities, which denied that there was community transmission of the disease despite the case curve not getting flattened.

"India is such a large country and the prevalence is so low, (...) less than 1 % in small districts. In the urban areas it might be little over 1% and in the containment areas it is slightly higher," Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - the apex body handling the government's Covid-19 response - said in a press conference. EFE-EPA

alro/ia