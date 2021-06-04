People look at work assembled for the new show 'Cezanne Drawing', a major exhibition of the sketching and watercolors by artist Paul Cezanne at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, New York, USA, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People look at a collection of studies on a two-sided sketchbook page as part of the new show 'Cezanne Drawing', a major exhibition of the sketching and watercolors by artist Paul Cezanne at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, New York, USA, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

More than 250 works on paper by Paul Cézanne, ranging from sketches to watercolors and showing a crucial and little known facet of the French painter, are displayed in a major exhibition that opened Thursday at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.

Cézanne Drawing re-examines the work of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, analyzing his creative process along with new information about his career of almost six decades, in which it is estimated that he made 2,100 works on paper.

Among the pencil pieces are personal portraits in which he, his wife and his son appear, as well as studies of still life, nudes and sculptures, and delicate watercolors of bathers.

Cézanne (1839–1906), usually recognized as a painter in styles that range from Impressionism to Constructivism, saw drawing as fundamental and it allowed him to investigate and experiment. He dedicated himself to it until his last days in his studio in Les Lauves.