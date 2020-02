Mi Jung Hur of South Korea leaves the 18th green after putting during the final round of the LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at the Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PHELAN EBENHACK

Lexi Thompson of the United States watches her tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at the Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PHELAN EBENHACK

Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off on the 18th hole on the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at the Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PHELAN EBENHACK

Women's golf authorities canceled two tournaments in Asia over the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands in China.

The Sunday night announcement by the Ladies Professional Golf Association, which has canceled the Honda LPGA Thailand and HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, comes after another event was postponed due to take place in China’s Hainan Island. EFE-EPA