Aziz Akhannouch, head of the Moroccan National Rally of Independents (RNI), gives a speech after his party came first in the parliamentary elections, in Rabat, Morocco, 09 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Jalal Morchidi

Morocco’s Islamist party, which has been in power for over a decade, was defeated Thursday by liberal rivals in parliamentary elections, preliminary results showed.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) won only 12 seats in the country’s 395-member legislature, losing 90% of the seats it got in 2016, according to the early results announced with 96% of the vote counted. EFE

