He has been under close surveillance since 1989 and is used to facing obstacles, so when journalists are prevented from accessing his home, he has no problem going out and sitting down to chat in a nearby fast food restaurant.

Bao Tong, the highest official to be imprisoned in connection with the Tiananmen demonstrations of 1989 for his support of a negotiated solution, said that in the street it is easier for authorities to keep abreast of what the international press reports.

His mental acuity does not correspond to his partial blindness and, despite this, he insists on demonstrating the physical autonomy he enjoys at 88. When he wants to emphasize a statement, he touches the tip of his nose with his right index finger.

In 1989, Bao Tong was the first secretary of the general secretary of the China’s Communist Party, the ill-fated Zhao Ziyang, deposed because of his predisposition to dialogue with the protesters and who lived under house arrest until his death in 2005.

Bao Tong was also then a member of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office for Research and Reform of the Political System. Bao Tong is an exception to the silence of the Chinese leadership and perhaps the biggest dissident in the country.