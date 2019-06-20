The coat of arms of the Court of Appeal of Szeged, where the second verdict in the migrant smuggling case known as the Parndorf-case was announced in Szeged, southern Hungary, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIBOR ROSTA

Judge Erik Mezolaki (C) announces the second verdict in the migrant smuggling case known as the Parndorf-case in the Court of Appeal of Szeged in Szeged, southern Hungary, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIBOR ROSTA

Judge Erik Mezolaki announces the second verdict in the migrant smuggling case known as the Parndorf-case in the Court of Appeal of Szeged in Szeged, southern Hungary, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIBOR ROSTA

A Hungarian court has on Thursday sentenced four members of a human trafficking ring to life in prison over the death of 71 migrants who were asphyxiated in the back of a refrigerated truck bound for Austria in 2015.

The Szeged court in the south of Hungary also sentenced another 10 people involved in the tragic incident to four years in prison, according to local news agency MTI.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, was harsher than the original 25-year sentences handed out to the four convicted of murder "with particular cruelty," human trafficking with the aggravating factor of belonging to a criminal organization.

In justifying the sentence, judge Erik Mezölaki said the condemned were aware of the risk of death for the 71 people given they were stowed away in a hermetically sealed container.

Added to this was the fact that the migrants began to make noise after spending just 40 minutes inside the sealed compartment but the traffickers decided against opening the truck for fear of being discovered, the ruling said.

"The accused did not seek the death (of the migrants) but they accepted it could happen," the judge said, as quoted by MIT.

Although they denied murder, the convicts admitted to the crime of trafficking.

The human trafficking network was comprised of 12 Bulgarians and two Afghans who maintained links with other trafficking organizations in Greece and Turkey.

The bodies of the victims – 59 men, eight women and four children – were found abandoned in the truck in Austria near the Hungarian border in August 2015, at the height of the migrant crisis.

It prompted international condemnation.

The crisis, which began in 2015, saw over a million people enter the European Union to escape war and unrest in countries like Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

At the beginning of the crisis, many chose to travel up the Western Balkan route, coming through Bulgaria from Turkey and on to countries at the center of the EU.

The judicial process was conducted in Hungary after investigations found that the victims died in transit while in the country's territory. EFE-EPA

mn/jt/ch/rb