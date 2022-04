People protest in Istanbul on 26 April 2022 against the life sentence imposed on businessman, philanthropist, and activist Osman Kavala. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA Istanbul (Turkey), 26/04/2022.- Protesters hold pictures of the victims of Gezi Park protest as they shouts slogans in support of the jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 April 2022. A Turkish court handed civil rights activist Osman Kavala a life sentence and also sentenced seven other defendants, including 71-year-old architect Mucella Yapici, to 18 years in prison. (Protestas, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Thousands took to the streets here and in other Turkish cities Tuesday to protest the life sentence handed down to entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist Osman Kavala on charges arising from the massive antigovernment demonstrations that rocked the country in 2013.

The largest gathering took place in Istanbul's Taksim Square, which was the epicenter of the mobilization nine years ago against the administration of then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now Turkey's president.