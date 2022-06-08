Jakkrit Klundee (L), the father of a man who died in police custody, arrives to hear the court's ruling on his son's death at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Jakkrit Klundee (C), the father of a man who died in police custody, arrives to hear the court's ruling on his son's death at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Members of the press wait outside the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Former Thai police chief Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon and five of his assistants, were sentenced Wednesday to death, reduced to life imprisonment, after a video appeared in which they torture and kill a prisoner.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok found the former police officers guilty of murder by torture and prevarication, among other charges, in a hearing held 10 months after the case of police brutality and corruption was uncovered.

Thitisan, nicknamed “Joe Ferrari” for his love of luxury cars, detained the suspect in August in Nakhon Sawan province in central Thailand and tortured him with his aides, demand a bribe of THB 2 million ($61,000.)

(...)