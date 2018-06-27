A handout photo made available by German NGO 'Mission Lifeline' shows crew members and migrants aboard the NGO's rescue vessel 'Lifeline' in the Mediterranean, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIX WEISS/MISSION LIFELINE

The migrant rescue ship Lifeline on Wednesday received permission to dock in Malta due to deteriorating weather conditions, after the more than 230 people on board were stranded for six days in the Mediterranean Sea, the German NGO Mission Lifeline said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had said Tuesday that the ship carrying African migrants picked up off the Libyan coast would be allowed to enter Malta, but Maltese authorities had not given final clearance, and are expecting other EU countries to take care of the rescued migrants.

In a post to Twitter on Wednesday, the Lifeline NGO said "The MV Lifeline has now been allowed to enter Maltese waters to look for wind protection," followed by its coordinates as given by the Maltese coast guard.

Only Portugal, France and Italy have shown their willingness to relocate a portion of the people onboard the MV Lifeline in their territories.

The captain of the MV Lifeline had sent a message late Tuesday to the Maltese coastguard saying weather conditions were deteriorating and some of the rescued migrants were becoming ill, the NGO reported.

The fate of the MV Lifeline had remained in doubt overnight Tuesday, as despite the Italian prime minister's statements and a gathering storm at sea, the NGO said via Twitter "We received a message from Malta at 6 pm saying we are not allowed to enter territorial waters. We can therefore not confirm what is spread in media so far."

Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has decided that NGO vessels carrying rescued migrants will no longer be allowed to dock in Italian ports, and has even threatened their crew members with arrest.

Last week, Salvini's restrictive measures forced a similar rescue ship, the Aquarius, to eventually disembark in Spain with 630 immigrants after being denied entry to Italy.