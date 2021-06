Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference on the final day of the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The full lifting of lockdown restrictions in England, originally scheduled for June 21, will be postponed by one month due to concerns over the Delta coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Cabinet ministers agreed to the decision on Sunday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm it in a press conference later on Monday, UK media reported.EFE

