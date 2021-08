Journalists and PSG supporters wait outside the 'Le Bourget' airport, near Paris, France, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Journalists and PSG supporters wait outside the 'Le Bourget' airport, near Paris, France, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi arrives in the Barcelona airport to catch a flight to Paris, in Barcelona, Spain, 10 August 2021. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L), with her wife Antonella (R) and their children, arrive in the Barcelona airport to catch a flight to Paris, in Barcelona, Spain, 10 August 2021. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi salutes the crowd before a game in Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain, 04 August 2019. EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Jorge Messi, father and agent of football superstar Lionel Messi, confirmed on Tuesday the former Barça forward will transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming season.

On his arrival at Barcelona airport, Jorge Messi answered a concise “yes” to journalists asking if his son would sign with the Parisian team on Tuesday. EFE

gmh-mdv-atc/lv/mp