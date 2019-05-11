A poster with the slogan 'Let's build a strong Lithuania!' shows Lithuanian presidential candidate Saulius Skvernelis in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

A poster with slogan 'When Everyone Win' of Lithuanian presidential candidate Ingrida Symonite in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Some 2.5 million people have been summoned to vote at Lithuania's presidential elections on Sunday which will also include a referendum on the extension of dual nationality to some 800,000 people who left the country after 1990.

Current Lithuanian legislation only allows dual citizenship to those who left the country before 1990, which favored first and foremost the post-war refugees who fled the Soviet occupation.

The new norm would also allow dual citizenship to the Lithuanians who left the country after 1990 and would also extend to their children.

This affects, for example, those who left Lithuania between 2008 and 2009, as a result of the economic crisis, who are mostly young people of childbearing age.

A study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) concluded in 2013 that emigration remains one of Lithuania's main national problems.

The referendum includes another question about a project to reduce the number of seats in Parliament.

Lithuania has a semi-presidential system in which the president has important foreign policy powers.

All of the nine candidates are pro-European and are in favor of remaining in NATO.

Current Prime Minister, Saulius Skvernelis (center-left), former finance minister and conservative Ingrida Simonyte and independent economist Gitanas Nauseda are leading polls.

In the last published poll, carried out in April, Simonyte would have 26.2 percent votes and Nauseda 24.6 percent.

In that survey Skvernelis only reached 16.6 percent of votes but he could benefit from the fact that another candidate, Naglis Puteikis, has called his supporters to vote for the current prime minister.

Some consider this move a de facto resignation to Puteikis' candidacy even though his name will still feature on the ballots.

Other aspiring candidates include philosopher Arvydas Juazatys, European Commissioner Vytenis Andriukatis, MEP Valentinas Mazuroniz and the representative of the Christian Families Alliance Valdemar Tomasevski.

Skvernelis and his coalition government have said they would reshuffle the government if they lose the presidential election.

If elected president, Skvernelis would no longer be able to continue in his role as prime minister.

Currently, the Government is formed by the Union of Greens and Farmers and by the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania although many of the current ministers are independent, including prime minister Skvernelis.

The new president will have to replace incumbent Dalia Grybauskaite who has already fulfilled the legal maximum of two five-year terms.

Grybauskaite was the first woman to reach the presidency of Lithuania and has been nicknamed the "Iron Lady", in memory of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Grybauskaite has been a vociferous critic of former US President Barak Obama's policies on nuclear disarmament and has also lashed out against the lack of a viable plan for Brexit.

Internally she earned her label as a ruthless leader for frequently removing ministers from their positions.

If on Sunday a candidate obtains at least 50 percent of the votes, he will automatically be elected president.

If, as the polls indicate, no candidate reaches that percentage, a second round will be held on May 26 - the same day of the European elections - in which voters will have to choose between the two most popular candidates.

The issues that most concern voters are the economy and the social inequalities that persist despite the strong economic growth of recent years, according to the polls.

In any case, the president, as head of the state, only has limited legislative powers which include proposing a candidate for prime minister after parliamentary elections.

The president can also appoint and remove ministers, usually with the recommendation of the head of government. EFE-EPA

jk-rz/ch