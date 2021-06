Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda gives a statement at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Olivier Matthys / POOL POOL PHOTO

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (R) arrives on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda was the only one out of the three top Baltic leaders at Thursday’s European Council meeting who declined to sign a letter signed by 17 EU countries against Hungary’s new bill banning schools from teaching about homosexuality or gender change issues.

Nauseda said the EU leaders condemning the law were not familiar with it and that signing a letter would change little to nothing, local media reported.EFE