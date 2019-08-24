An ICRC hand out photo shows Rohingya man Mohammad Alam working in a tailoring shop with his prosthetic legs in Kutupalang refugee camp on Friday, Aug 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Haiko Magtrayo/ICRC

An ICRC hand out photo shows Rohingya man Mohammad Alam working in a tailoring shop with his prosthetic legs in Kutupalang refugee camp on Friday, Aug 23, 2019. Photo credit EFE-EPA/Haiko Magtrayo/ICRC

An ICRC hand out photo shows Rohingya man Mohammad Alam working in a tailoring shop with his prosthetic legs in Kutupalang refugee camp on Friday, Aug 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Haiko Magtrayo/ICRC

An ICRC hand out photo shows a physiotherapist checks the prosthetic leg of Rohingya kid Zinnat Ara in Kutupalang refugee camp on Friday, Aug 23, 2019. Photo credit EFE-EPA/Haiko Magtrayo/ICRC

By Azad Majumder,

Kutupalang, Bangladesh, Aug 24 (efe-epa) - Zinnat Ara was seven when an explosion blew out one of her legs as she and her family were escaping a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine in August 2017, devastating her life she now hopes to piece together with the help of an artificial limb at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Her mother Nur Ankis said they had no time to bother if it was a bomb or a bullet and they also could not think of taking her to any hospital in that desperate hour.

"Everybody was running to save their lives. We could not think anything else. Only after traveling some distance, we tried to stop her bleeding by using tree leaves," said Ankis.

It was the only treatment that Zinnat, who was then seven, received when the family was on the road for two months before they could finally enter Bangladesh by crossing the river Naf.

By that time her bleeding stopped and Zinnat survived miraculously. But she had no life in the tiny shelter her family could manage in Bangladesh's Kutupalang, now regarded as the largest refugee settlement in the world.

She could neither play with other Rohingya children nor could she walk to the nearby learning center.

Zinnat's life took a turn in February this year after a Rohingya volunteer introduced her to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which runs a program for the people with physical disabilities among the communities from Rakhine.

After necessary screening, Zinnat was taken to ICRC-supported Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed in Chittagong, where she was given an artificial leg.

Zinnat was admitted to a UNICEF-run learning centre after she returned from the center. She walks almost like a normal person.

"I feel very good now as I can go to school also," said Zinnat.

Mohammad Shaiful is three years younger than Zinnat. He faced similar ordeal after he received a bullet injury on his leg during the crackdown in Rakhine.

His mother Ayesha Begum said her husband Abdul Monaf took him to a kitchen market near a village in south of Maungdaw town one morning when Myanmar military shot them.

Monaf died on the spot while a Hindu neighbor rescued a badly injured Shaiful and brought him home.

Ayesha immediately left the home without waiting to bury her husband and two neighbors helped her carry Shaiful.

After reaching Bangladesh, he was taken to a hospital run by nonprofit Doctors Without Border (MSF) where doctors amputated his leg.

Learning about Shaiful through volunteers, the ICRC took him to their facilities in Chittagong and provided him with a prosthetic leg in March this year.

"I am really happy to see my son walking. He can also play football," said Ayesha.

Since the beginning of the project, the ICRC said it has supported 113 persons with disabilities from the displaced communities from Rakhine with prosthetic and orthotic services at the CRP in Chattogram.

It had conducted four health camps to identify the patients in the camps and a total 259 persons with disabilities have been screened so far with 57 receiving mobility aids, including crutches and wheelchairs.

“People with physical disabilities among the communities from Rakhine who require prosthetics and orthotics services have limited access to such services," said Haiko Magtrayo, a Communication Delegate of the ICRC in Cox's Bazar.

"Whilst some health service providers are attempting to provide assistive devices and rehabilitation services in the major camps, most of the service providers are only providing mobility devices such as wheelchairs and crutches but not prosthesis and orthosis," he said.

Magtrayo said the ICRC is providing artificial limbs not only to people who were injured in recent conflict but also to those who did not have access to such facilities in Rakhine.

Mohammad Alam, 52, is one of them who lost his both legs during a landmine border explosion in 1991 in Myanmar when he was smuggling goods.

"I came to Bangladesh in 1992 as a refugee when I was given two artificial legs in a Christian hospital in Chittagong. I went back later and ran a tailoring shop in my village," he said.

Alam, who replaced his first set of artificial legs in Bangladesh four years later, said he did not have time to take them when he fled Myanmar this time.

"I crawled during most of the time. When I could not do that, others carried me," he said.

Alam could resume work in a tailoring shop in a Rohingya camp after he was given two artificial legs by the ICRC in April 2019.

"Now I can earn about taka 150 ($1.90) a day to support my family. Without these legs it was not possible," he said.

Kazi Imdadul Haque, a physiotherapist of the ICRC's physical rehabilitation program, they enjoy the challenging task of providing artificial limbs, which requires constant monitoring.

"We need to regularly monitor the people, especially the children due to their physical growth. It's a challenging works but we enjoy it because it helps people improve their lives," he said.EFE-EPA

am/ssk