New leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss speaks after the announcement of her win at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, in London, Britain, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British Foreign Secretary and leadership candidate Liz Truss (L) and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) arrive to hear the results of the leadership election at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Liz Truss on Monday won the backing of Conservative Party members to take over from Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom’s next prime minister.

The foreign secretary fended off competition from her opponent, ex-finance chief Rishi Sunak, by securing the backing of 81,326 of the 172,437 of Conservative Party members who cast their vote in an election that closed Friday. Sunak took 60,399 votes.

“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative,” Truss told her colleagues after the results were announced at the QEII center in London.

She pledged to pursue a “bold” plan to cut taxes, boost the economy and “deliver” on energy bills, although she did not outline details.

(...)