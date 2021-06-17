Italy are through to the knockout stage of Euro 2020 after an authoritative 3-0 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
The Azzurri are top of Group A with 6 points, 2 ahead of Wales. Switzerland are on 1 and Turkey are still looking for their first point with just one game left in the group stage.
Italy appeared to go ahead in the 19th minute when captain Giorgio Chiellini scored off a corner, but the goal was disallowed for an inadvertent hand-ball by the veteran defender.
The respite for the Swiss was brief, as Manuel Locatelli scored in the 26th minute after working a perfect give-and-go with Domenico Berardi.
The Sassuolo midfielder, who is rumored to be on the summer transfer wish-list of clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid, made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half, beating goalkeeper Yann Sommer with a blast into the far corner.
Ciro Immobile added a third goal in the 89th minute.