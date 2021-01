Lockdowns, mass testing as China tries to slow spread before Lunar New Year

Shanghai (China), 24/01/2021.- Security personal stand on the street next to the residential communities surrounding Renji Hospital under lockdown because of Covid-19 new infections in Shanghai, China, 24 January 2021. In Shanghai, there are 3 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 3 imported, according to the Shanghai Health Commission announcement on 24 January. The National Health Commission reported 80 newly confirmed cases in the country, 2 in Beijing, 3 in Shanghai, 29 in Heilongjiang and 19 in Hebei. City'Äôs two best known hospitals, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Centre and Renji Hospital have been under lock down since 20 January after being linked to the new local transmutations of Coronavirus. Shanghai'Äôs famous pedestrian and shopping street usually crowded with locals and tourists, Nanjing Road, near by Renji Hospital, is now empty due to the new COVID-19 cases in the city. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Wuhan (China), 24/01/2021.- Passengers walk at an almost empty Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, in Wuhan, China, 24 January 2021. The number of travels in China went down in January 2021 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in many Chinese cities. The country is experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreaks since last summer, with millions of people placed on lockdown. The day 23 January 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease, was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

