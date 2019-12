A member of the public reacts during a vigil at the Guildhall to pay tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack in London, Britain, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Police at the crime scene at London Bridge in London, Britain, Dec.1, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (C) speaks a vigil at the Guildhall to pay tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack in London, Britain, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The man, who killed two people close to London bridge last week, was on Friday buried in his ancestral village of northwestern Pakistan in a funeral service attended by around 300 mourners.

The father of Usman Khan, the attacker, and other family members were present at the funeral, held around 4 pm in the village of Kajlani in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, local police spokesperson Mohammad Asghar told EFE.